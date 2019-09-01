Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 372.29 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 30.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.