Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.55. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 52.84% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Competitively the consensus target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 99.47% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.