Comparison of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.58 N/A 4.15 10.85 FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.68 N/A 6.17 7.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zions Bancorporation National Association and FS Bancorp Inc. FS Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than FS Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2% FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. FS Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Zions Bancorporation National Association and FS Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67 FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52 is Zions Bancorporation National Association’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zions Bancorporation National Association and FS Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 60.1% respectively. 1.1% are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63% FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock price has smaller growth than FS Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors FS Bancorp Inc. beats Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.