Comparison of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.92 N/A 0.48 21.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.1 beta means Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. WPX Energy Inc. has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor WPX Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

WPX Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 36.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, WPX Energy Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. was more bearish than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.