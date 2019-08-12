Comparison of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-185.2%
|-129.1%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-4.29%
|-8.33%
|-41.23%
|-32.75%
|-89.39%
|-20.94%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Rosehill Resources Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.