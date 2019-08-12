Comparison of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.