Comparison of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 125 3.63 N/A -1.49 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.27 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $140, and a 0.57% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 2.42%. 0.1% are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.