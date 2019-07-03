Comparison of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Both Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 118 3.03 N/A -1.49 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 36 6.25 N/A 0.05 713.70

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 9.90% at a $128.29 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 88.8%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -4.58% 9.68% 13.82% 23.96% 36.81% 35.28%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.