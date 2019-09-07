Comparison of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.41 N/A -1.37 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 10.42 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 highlights Zendesk Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.51 beta means Zendesk Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Qualys Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Qualys Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Qualys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Zendesk Inc. has a consensus target price of $95.5, and a 21.95% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Qualys Inc. is $94.4, which is potential 16.67% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than Qualys Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 89% of Qualys Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Qualys Inc. beats Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.