Comparison of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Both Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zendesk Inc.
|84
|11.62
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|7
|60.26
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zendesk Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-11.8%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|-42.5%
|-23.4%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zendesk Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$95.5 is Zendesk Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.76%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 0%. Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zendesk Inc.
|-10.6%
|-7.79%
|-1.43%
|26.74%
|50.45%
|43.16%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
For the past year Zendesk Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.
Summary
Zendesk Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.
Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
