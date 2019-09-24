Comparison of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Both Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 11.62 N/A -1.37 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 60.26 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$95.5 is Zendesk Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 0%. Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.