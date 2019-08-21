Comparison of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)

We are contrasting Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 201 2.54 N/A 7.83 26.93 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.74 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zebra Technologies Corporation and I.D. Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zebra Technologies Corporation and I.D. Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zebra Technologies Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.57. I.D. Systems Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. I.D. Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zebra Technologies Corporation and I.D. Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 9.33% at a $225 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zebra Technologies Corporation and I.D. Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 61.6%. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than I.D. Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats I.D. Systems Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.