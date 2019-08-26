Comparison of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 202 2.45 N/A 7.83 26.93 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.88 N/A 0.02 600.62

Table 1 demonstrates Zebra Technologies Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cambium Networks Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zebra Technologies Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambium Networks Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 13.36% upside potential and an average target price of $225. Cambium Networks Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.38 average target price and a 50.00% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cambium Networks Corporation appears more favorable than Zebra Technologies Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zebra Technologies Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Cambium Networks Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.