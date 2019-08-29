Comparison of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

This is a contrast between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zealand Pharma A/S and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Zealand Pharma A/S and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 59.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 6 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.