Comparison of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 18 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zealand Pharma A/S and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zealand Pharma A/S and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 75.8% stronger performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.