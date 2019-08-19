Comparison of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.82
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zealand Pharma A/S and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Zealand Pharma A/S and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 374.52%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
