Comparison of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 158.99 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 41.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 46.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.