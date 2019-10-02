Comparison of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 34 2.08 230.21M 0.48 71.01 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.75 11.70M 0.06 170.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 680,691,898.29% 9.5% 1.4% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 109,962,406.02% 1.3% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 13.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.