Comparison of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Both Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 29 3.05 N/A 0.48 69.18 Casa Systems Inc. 9 2.33 N/A 0.42 16.06

In table 1 we can see Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Casa Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Zayo Group Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Casa Systems Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1.1% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Casa Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.70% for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. with average target price of $36.75. Competitively Casa Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 69.62%. The results provided earlier shows that Casa Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 67.4% respectively. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -0.42% 3.76% 28.26% 41.27% -2.46% 43.87% Casa Systems Inc. -3.86% -23.78% -44.06% -57.3% -67.04% -48.74%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Casa Systems Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.