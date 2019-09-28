Comparison of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 -0.43 32.42M -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 90,673,727.57% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 3,732,443,011.74% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.5. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Zai Lab Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Teligent Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.