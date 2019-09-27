Comparison of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

We are contrasting Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Innoviva Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 90,700,412.01% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 476,470,588.24% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.