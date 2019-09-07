Comparison of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 17883.25 N/A -2.60 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zai Lab Limited and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 8.1%. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.