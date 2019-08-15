Comparison of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15200.70 N/A -2.60 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 10.64 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Zai Lab Limited and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s average target price is $71.33, while its potential upside is 65.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 67.8%. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.