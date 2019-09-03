Comparison of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16962.02 N/A -2.60 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.