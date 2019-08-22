Comparison of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16539.55 N/A -2.60 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.70 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Zai Lab Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zai Lab Limited and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $167.5, with potential upside of 46.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.