Comparison of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

We are comparing ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 7 0.36 N/A 0.64 10.44 Ulta Beauty Inc. 329 1.95 N/A 11.51 30.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ZAGG Inc and Ulta Beauty Inc. Ulta Beauty Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ZAGG Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ZAGG Inc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ZAGG Inc and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta means ZAGG Inc’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

ZAGG Inc has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ZAGG Inc and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 6 4 2.40

Competitively the consensus target price of Ulta Beauty Inc. is $287.64, which is potential 22.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZAGG Inc and Ulta Beauty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 94.3% respectively. ZAGG Inc’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year ZAGG Inc had bearish trend while Ulta Beauty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors ZAGG Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.