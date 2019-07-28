Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.16 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zafgen Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 579.23% and an $6.67 consensus price target. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 584.93% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.