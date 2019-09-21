Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 0.27% upside potential and an average target price of $0.78.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.