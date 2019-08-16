Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 81.57 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 694.14%. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 142.08% and its consensus price target is $185. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.