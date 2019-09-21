Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Volatility & Risk
Zafgen Inc.’s -0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 148.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
Zafgen Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, with potential upside of 0.27%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
