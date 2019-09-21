Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s -0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 148.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, with potential upside of 0.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.