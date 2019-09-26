Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.96 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s -0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 148.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$0.78 is Zafgen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.58%. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $57.5, with potential upside of 53.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zafgen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.