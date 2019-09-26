Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.96
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Volatility and Risk
Zafgen Inc.’s -0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 148.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Zafgen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
$0.78 is Zafgen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.58%. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $57.5, with potential upside of 53.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zafgen Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.