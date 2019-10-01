Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

We are contrasting Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 3,718,374,648.61% -70.6% -52.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,825,729.81% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta and it is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, with potential upside of 11.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.