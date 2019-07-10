Comparison of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.44 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 446.72%. On the other hand, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 31.04% and its average target price is $6.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Aratana Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.