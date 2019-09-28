Comparison of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Both Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -19.16 0.00 Genie Energy Ltd. 7 0.00 13.82M 0.78 14.15

In table 1 we can see Yuma Energy Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Yuma Energy Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Genie Energy Ltd. 188,797,814.21% 27.1% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

Yuma Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd. has 2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares and 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.38%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Genie Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.