Comparison of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -19.16 0.00 California Resources Corporation 19 0.16 N/A 5.24 2.92

Table 1 demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yuma Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. California Resources Corporation’s 340.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.4 beta.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, California Resources Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. California Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Yuma Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

California Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 average target price and a 157.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares and 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.38%. Competitively, 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than California Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors California Resources Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.