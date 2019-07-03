Comparison of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. 41 1.91 N/A 1.55 27.44 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 2 0.09 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates Yum China Holdings Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -83% -23.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Yum China Holdings Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.9% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. -7.77% -3.11% 2.66% 16.14% 13.4% 26.42% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -29.39% -9.88% -31.03% -40.7% -58.49% 6.19%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.