Comparison of YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 107 6.30 N/A 4.02 27.97 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates YUM! Brands Inc. and Luby’s Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of YUM! Brands Inc. and Luby’s Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Volatility & Risk

YUM! Brands Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Luby’s Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for YUM! Brands Inc. and Luby’s Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13 Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.89% for YUM! Brands Inc. with consensus price target of $106.22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Luby’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Luby’s Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Luby’s Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors YUM! Brands Inc. beats Luby’s Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.