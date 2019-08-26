Comparison of YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

This is a contrast between YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 105 6.36 N/A 4.02 27.97 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see YUM! Brands Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of YUM! Brands Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

YUM! Brands Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for YUM! Brands Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of YUM! Brands Inc. is $106.22, with potential downside of -7.88%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a 6.52% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. appears more favorable than YUM! Brands Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. YUM! Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.