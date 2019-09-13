Comparison of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) compete against each other in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anonima 15 0.00 N/A 1.70 9.66 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 71 0.00 N/A 6.96 9.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of YPF Sociedad Anonima and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anonima. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 7.1% 2.4% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that YPF Sociedad Anonima is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for YPF Sociedad Anonima and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 0 1 3.00 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$976 is YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average target price while its potential upside is 11,131.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

YPF Sociedad Anonima and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.1% and 5%. Insiders held 99.5% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares. Competitively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has 76.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YPF Sociedad Anonima -2.49% -11.08% 22.4% 3.46% -0.06% 22.85% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation -2.12% -6.23% -15.57% -24.01% -32.71% -9.11%

For the past year YPF Sociedad Anonima has 22.85% stronger performance while China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has -9.11% weaker performance.

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anonima beats China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in approximately 110 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 592 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,924 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,547 YPF-branded service stations; 23 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 110 production concessions; and 32 crude oil treatment plants and 9 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Additionally, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,622 megawatts; provides telecommunications services; and engages in the production, industrialization, processing, marketing, preparation, transportation, and storage of grains and its derivatives. It also sells diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, agrochemicals, and ensiling bags, as well as other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.