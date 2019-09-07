Comparison of YogaWorks Inc. (YOGA) and XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

As Personal Services businesses, YogaWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -2.10 0.00 XpresSpa Group Inc. 2 0.09 N/A -10.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates YogaWorks Inc. and XpresSpa Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has YogaWorks Inc. and XpresSpa Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks Inc. 0.00% -122% -77.5% XpresSpa Group Inc. 0.00% -156% -47.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of YogaWorks Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, XpresSpa Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. YogaWorks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XpresSpa Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

YogaWorks Inc. and XpresSpa Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 12.4%. Insiders held 5.7% of YogaWorks Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are XpresSpa Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YogaWorks Inc. -63.31% -70.42% -79.84% -63.68% -90.55% -64.04% XpresSpa Group Inc. -13.67% -33.87% -47.6% -67.57% -78.23% -61.54%

For the past year XpresSpa Group Inc. has weaker performance than YogaWorks Inc.

Summary

XpresSpa Group Inc. beats YogaWorks Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.