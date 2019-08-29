Comparison of Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.55 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yirendai Ltd. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Yirendai Ltd. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 36.01% and its consensus price target is $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yirendai Ltd. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 48.3%. Comparatively, CURO Group Holdings Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. was less bullish than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Yirendai Ltd. beats CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.