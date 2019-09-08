Comparison of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) and Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)

As Packaging & Containers companies, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI Holdings Inc. 29 3.02 N/A 0.75 46.28 Veritiv Corporation 22 0.03 N/A 0.32 54.44

Demonstrates YETI Holdings Inc. and Veritiv Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Veritiv Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than YETI Holdings Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. YETI Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Veritiv Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of YETI Holdings Inc. and Veritiv Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -856.3% 12.5% Veritiv Corporation 0.00% -5% -1%

Liquidity

YETI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Veritiv Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Veritiv Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to YETI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. and Veritiv Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Veritiv Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.97% for YETI Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $35.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YETI Holdings Inc. and Veritiv Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 95% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of YETI Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Veritiv Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YETI Holdings Inc. -4.4% 16.76% 2.48% 106.66% 0% 134.23% Veritiv Corporation -1.91% -7.39% -35.67% -48.57% -51.94% -30.24%

For the past year YETI Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Veritiv Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors YETI Holdings Inc. beats Veritiv Corporation.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.