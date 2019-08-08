Comparison of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 27 18.80 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Yatra Online Inc. and Pinterest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yatra Online Inc. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Pinterest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yatra Online Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Yatra Online Inc. and Pinterest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential downside is -3.43% and its average target price is $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yatra Online Inc. and Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 53.2% respectively. Insiders owned 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Yatra Online Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.