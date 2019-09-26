Comparison of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares and 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. About 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.