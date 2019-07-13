Comparison of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Both Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and Collier Creek Holdings has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 0%. Insiders held 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. Competitively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. was more bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.