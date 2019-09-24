Comparison of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

As Conglomerates companies, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Yatra Online Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Yatra Online Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 and its Quick Ratio is 13.2. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yatra Online Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 92.7%. About 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.