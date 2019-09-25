Comparison of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.37 N/A 0.93 38.03

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.68 beta. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus price target and a 12.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -88.89% weaker performance while Cousins Properties Incorporated has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.