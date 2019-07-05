Comparison of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 34 0.00 N/A 2.23 16.30 The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.36 N/A 0.09 48.46

Table 1 demonstrates Yandex N.V. and The Meet Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Meet Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Yandex N.V. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Yandex N.V. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Meet Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yandex N.V. and The Meet Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% -37.8% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

Yandex N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Yandex N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Meet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Yandex N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Yandex N.V. and The Meet Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Yandex N.V.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 15.69%. Competitively The Meet Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.67, with potential upside of 124.27%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Meet Group Inc. seems more appealing than Yandex N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yandex N.V. and The Meet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 62.3% respectively. Yandex N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 3.49%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of The Meet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -0.52% -6.9% 7.24% 28.71% 4.16% 32.76% The Meet Group Inc. -10.55% -13.53% -17.88% 14.25% 54.74% -4.75%

For the past year Yandex N.V. has 32.76% stronger performance while The Meet Group Inc. has -4.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Meet Group Inc.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.