Comparison of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yandex N.V. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Yandex N.V. has a beta of 1.93 and its 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s 642.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 7.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yandex N.V. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Yandex N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Yandex N.V. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Yandex N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.13% and an $45.5 consensus price target. Competitively Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 119.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than Yandex N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares and 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares. 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95%

For the past year Yandex N.V. has weaker performance than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Yandex N.V. beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.