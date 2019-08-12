Comparison of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.44% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 19.6% respectively. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.