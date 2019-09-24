Comparison of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

As Biotechnology companies, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 20.33%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average price target and a 178.47% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 45.6% respectively. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.