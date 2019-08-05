Comparison of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 24.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Current Ratio is 13.3. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.14% and an $36 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.